(WTVO) — A new survey found that 43% of American believe a second Civil War is likely within the next decade.

According to a poll by YouGov America and The Economist, 14% of respondents said the likelihood of political violence leading to a civil war was very likely, while 43% said it was somewhat likely. About one in three, 35%, say it’s not likely at all and 22% are unsure.

Among those polled, those who identified as “strong Republicans” were the most likely to expect a civil war, with 21% saying it’s very likely, as opposed to 15% of the other four political groups surveyed.

The survey results come as American society fractures along partisan lines, driven by distrust in the country’s institutions, and fueled by spectacles of race riots and the January 6th, 2021 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Two-thirds (66%) of the respondents believe political divisions have become worse since 2021, with only 8% saying they believe the country has become less divided.

The recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago for classified documents has fanned the political flames.

On Sunday night, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned of “riots in the streets” if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted for his handling of classified materials found during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home.

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham told former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, who now hosts Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America.”

Experts believe a full-scale civil war remains unlikely.

Rachel Kleinfeld, a specialist in civil conflict at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the Guardian: “Countries with democracies and governments as strong as America’s do not fall into civil war. But if our institutions weaken, the story could be different.”