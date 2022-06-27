DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — A mother has been arrested after the body of her blind 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer.

Detroit Police say Azuradee France, 31, faces charges of first-degree child abuse, torture, and concealment of a homicidal death.

According to The Detroit News, 3-year-old Chase Allen’s body was found Friday during a welfare check conducted by police.

The boy’s grandmother, Toni Hayes, told the outlet the boy was blind.

The medical examiner determined Chase’s death was a homicide, and his body was decomposing at the time it was found. Five other children were reported to have been found, living in squalor.

“Our children continue to be at risk — not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy at a Sunday press conference.

“I called [child protective services] on her. A lot of us called, and they’d come out and give her kids right back to her,” Haynes said.

Haynes set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the cost of Chase’s funeral, she said.