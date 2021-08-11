Mother of brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer arrested

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WGN) — The mother of the two men charged in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer was arrested Tuesday morning.

A source told WGN Investigates the woman was arrested after an altercation with security and police at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Oak Lawn police said the mother of Emonte and Eric Morgan attempted to enter her son’s hospital room at the hospital. Officers say the woman kicked them as they were trying to escort her out.

She faces misdemeanor charges of battery, trespassing and resisting.

Officer Ella French was killed Saturday night during a traffic stop in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Her partner remains hospitalized. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said the wounded officer is in critical condition but is “incrementally improving.”

Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was shot twice during the exchange on Saturday. He was ordered held without bond.

Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice. Police said Eric Morgan was driving the vehicle. He was also denied bond.