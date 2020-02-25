Mother of missing 15-month-old claims she is pregnant, unable to take polygraph test

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, says that she is pregnant and could not take a polygraph test due to her pregnancy.

WJHL asked the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office about a polygraph in the investigation and they said they “do not use polygraph.”

Megan Boswell told WJHL on Monday that her mother took Evelyn Mae Boswell to a campground.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a search of that campground didn’t find the girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the toddler’s grandmother is “believed to have information” regarding her whereabouts.

The girl was reported missing Feb. 18, but was last seen in December.

An AMBER Alert has been in effect for Megan Boswell’s daughter, Evelyn since Wednesday, Feb. 19.

A babysitter reported last seeing the child on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week, when Evelyn’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services.

Authorities said they are trying to determine why the disappearance was not reported sooner.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

