CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 34-year-old woman faces aggravated battery and other charges alleging that she jumped naked into a Chicago officer’s squad car, struck him with it and drove away.

Chicago police say Wednesday that Whitley Temple of Chicago was arrested Monday after she crashed the officer’s police SUV, climbed from a window and ran into oncoming traffic.

Police say the officer was responding to a dispatcher broadcast that a woman was “naked, intoxicated and threatening to hit people” when he found Temple naked and on the ground.

She allegedly jumped into his squad car, struck and injured the officer with it and drove away shortly before being arrested.