OAKLAND, Calif. (WTVO) — A California woman is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation after she was seen walking naked down a highway and shooting at passing vehicles.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident began around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers received multiple reports of a reckless driver.

The driver had reportedly stopped in the middle of the highway, exited her vehicle and was shouting at passing traffic with a knife in hand, police said.

The woman eventually returned to her vehicle and continued driving before stopping again and exiting her car with a loaded firearm and no clothes.

She then began firing shots into the air and at other vehicles. A video of the incident shows the woman in the middle of a highway, shooting into the air and at other vehicles.

No injuries were reported and no vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Officers detained the woman, who was taken to a nearby hospital and is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

CHP officials said the woman will be evaluated by mental health experts before any potential criminal charges are filed, according to KRON.

The woman’s identity has not been released.