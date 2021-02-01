Naperville school district to reimburse taxpayers millions of dollars due to school shutdowns

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WGN

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WGN)  Naperville School District 203, consisting of both Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools, will reimburse taxpayers millions of dollars due to school shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district has an unexpected surplus following the school shutdowns that began in March 2020. The district will reimburse a total of $10 million, so the owner of a $400,000 home will be reimbursed between $275 and $300.

Local officials are now working with the district to determine who is eligible for the rebate. The district plans to issue more than 30,000 checks over the next several weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories