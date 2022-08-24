CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WTVO) — Almost 50 years after the Apollo mission that touched down on the moon, NASA is sending astronauts back to the lunar surface.

The unmanned Artemis I mission will launch August 29th, and will undertake tests necessary to allow future human-led space exploration missions in 2024, with Artemis II, and 2025, with Artemis III, CNN reported.

Eventually, the program is expected to take humans to Mars. But it all begins with small steps.

Artemis I, carrying the Orion spacecraft, is scheduled to lift off between 8:33 a.m ET and 10:33 a.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center.

The Orion will travel 40,000 miles beyond the moon, plotting a trajectory Artemis II astronauts will take in the future. It will travel for 42 days and return to Earth on October 10th. NASA will then study its data for upcoming missions.

The Artemis program is named for the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.