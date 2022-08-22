(WTVO) — NASA has released a recording of a melody made from the soundwaves of a black hole that sits more than 200 million light-years from Earth.

The black hole sits in the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, an 11 million light-year-wide cluster of galaxies surrounded by hot gas.

NASA says there is no sound in space because most of space is a vacuum and soundwaves have no way to travel even though they are produced.

But NASA was able to record the vibration of the hot gas as sound waves, and the result is a spooky aural symphony.

The space agency said it scaled the sound up 57 and 58 octaves above their original pitch so they would be audible to the human ear.

“They are being heard 144 quadrillion to 288 quadrillion times louder than their original frequency,” NASA said.