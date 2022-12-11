(WTVO) — Artemis 1’s first Moon mission ended with a splash in the Pacific Sunday morning.

There were no astronauts in the Orion capsule. The uncrewed mission was to test whether it can withstand the harsh environment of deep space before NASA begins flying astronauts to the Moon.

Orion launched on top of a giant new rocket on November 16. It orbited the moon for almost a month, collecting data for future missions.

The Artemis 2 Moon Mission is planned for 2024. It will be the first with astronauts on board. NASA aims to make a Moon landing by 2025.