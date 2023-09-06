(WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools have not even been in session for one week, but they already have a bus driver shortage.

That has forced them to stagger school start times so the drivers that they do have can get everyone to school.

However, Rockford is not alone in this.

About 30% of school officials said that they currently do not have enough drivers or vehicles to meet their needs. Some schools were forced to pause routes, and like Rockford is seeing, drivers have to double up.

School start times have been changed in some districts since students cannot get to class.

“We’ve never been this short, we’ve never been this stressed, we’ve never been this overworked,” said Eric Warfield, a bus driver with Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Rockford Public Schools is actively hiring bus drivers. Starting pay is $19 an hour, but there are sign-on bonuses as well as an attendance bonus.