WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The renovated National Air and Space Museum in D.C. is ready for liftoff.

After almost eight months of closure, the beloved Smithsonian Museum reopened on Friday after completing half of its seven-year, $1 billion renovation project. The public’s favorites are still on display, like the Apollo command module “Columbia.”

Eight new galleries feature new stories, new artifacts and more than 50 new interactive and digital media exhibits.