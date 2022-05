(WTVO) — Americans all across the country continue to feel pain at the pump with the price of gas ticking even higher.

The national average cost for a regular gallon of gasoline hit $4.52 Tuesday morning. It topped Monday’s record of $4.48 per gallon, which in turn beat Saturday’s record of $4.47. Rockford’s average sat at $4.74 per gallon.

Experts said that one reason behind the rise in costs in the current U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.