(WTVO) — National prices for gas have surged to the highest they have been in nearly a decade.

The national average for gas on Saturday was $3.92 per gallon, the highest it has been since Sept. 21, 2012, according to AAA. It was even higher in Illinois, with average prices around the state sitting at $4.16 per gallon, some of the most expensive in the country.

California citizens are having to shell out more money at the pump than anywhere else in the country, with prices there averaging $5.18 per gallon. Americans across the nation are paying more as the weeks go by, as prices are rising at a fast rate. Gas in the country costs about 27 cents more than a week ago, and 41 cents more than month ago, according to CNBC.

President Joe Biden’s administration has said for months that it is working to combat high pump prices, but it appears that rising oil prices are behind the spike. A single barrel of oil cost $115 on Saturday, according to West Texas Intermediate Crude. It was the most expensive oil had been since 2008.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the price of oil makes up more than 50% of the cost of gasoline. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as sanctions being levied against the nation’s financial sector, are creating supply shortage fears.

“The fallout from Russia’s oil production or lack thereof is likely to continue impacting us as we head to the peak of summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He predicted that national average could reach $4 by the end of the month.