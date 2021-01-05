Nationwide campaign encourages stimulus check users to donate money

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

(WTVO)– As people are starting to receive their stimulus checks, there’s been a growing nationwide movement to donate the money.



The campaign is called “Check for Good,” which encourages people who have disposable income to give back to people who have been hit harder.

You can choose to support an emergency fund to help people immediately– like restaurant workers or undocumented immigrants. Or you can also donate to organizations behind systematic change- like education reform or racial injustice.

Christopher Nickelson initially launched the campaign in the spring, when the first round of stimulus checks were given out.

“We need to be able to invest in building a more equitable future,” Nickelson says.

The creator of #Checkforgood adds that the pandemic worsened issues like inequality and racial justice to a level the nation hasn’t seen before.

“Each donation is important because it’s not only going to have an immediate impact on a person or organization,” Nickelson says. “But additionally it’s going to signal that our system is pretty broken.”

If you would like to contribute or take a look at the campaign’s supporting organizations , click here.

