UPDATE: Naval Station Great Lakes on lockdown; all personnel instructed to take cover

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — Naval Station Great Lakes was placed on lockdown Friday morning after an employee ran the gate.

According to the naval station, the incident involving a “gate runner” happened around 7 a.m. Friday at 2601E Paul Jones Street.

Naval Station Great Lakes told WGN someone drove through the entry control area without showing credentials and kept going.

Naval Station Great Lakes has instructed all personnel to “take cover in nearest building or structure” and await further instruction.

The post on Facebook reads: “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED. We are looking for a gate runner.”

The Naval Station authorities reported the vehicle was found at 9:30 a.m. and the driver was located shortly afterward. The driver is reportedly an employee on the base with authorized access.

No injuries have been reported and authorities said there is no outside threat to the public.

In a separate incident, a civilian vehicle caught fire off base.

A graduation scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the naval station had been delayed an hour due to this incident.