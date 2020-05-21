Navy: Active shooter at Texas Naval Air Station has been ‘neutralized’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (WAVY) — Naval Air Station Corpus Christi says an active shooter at the Texas base has been “neutralized.”

In a Facebook post, the base said Naval Security Forces responded to the situation around 6:15 a.m. The shooter has been neutralized, though all gates at the installation will remain closed while first responders process the scene.

It’s unclear if there are any casualties at this time.

The Navy says NCIS and local law enforcement are at the scene and more information will be released when it’s available.