(WTVO) — A former Navy SEAL who reportedly killed Osama Bin Laden was arrested in Texas and booked into jail on Wednesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Robert O’Neill, 47, was charged with assault causing bodily injury and public intoxication and was released from Collin County Detention Center after posting bond following his arrest.

O’Neill is a former SEAL Team 6 member and claimed in 2014 that he fired the shots that killed terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. The U.S. government has not confirmed nor denied O’Neill’s claim.

The former SEAL also made headlines in 2020 when he was banned from an airline after removing his facemask during a flight.