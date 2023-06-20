KELLOGG, Idaho (WTVO) — A man has been arrested after four people were found shot to death in their home, according to police.

Officers received word around 7:20 p.m. Sunday that multiple people had been killed inside of a residence in the 500 block of W. Brown Ave., according to the Idaho State Police. Four people were found dead when they arrived.

A 31-year-old suspect was detained, who investigators said is a neighbor of the victims. However, neither the relationships between the parties nor the suspect’s motive will be confirmed by law enforcement until after the initial court appearance.

“This is a tragic situation that will affect the Kellogg community,” said District 1 Investigations Lieutenant Paul Berger. “Detectives continue working to establish a timeline and what led to the shooting. As this case will go through the judicial process, we are ensuring every angle is covered with a thorough investigation.”

The suspect has been booked into the Shoshone County Jail on probable cause of murder.