ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Get ready to pay even more for food at the checkout line this year.

That is what Nestle, the world’s largest food group, said, and other bid consumer producers agree.

Nestle said that inflation is forcing it to pass on rising costs to the public. Food producers said that raw materials, such as energy, dairy products and grains, remains high. Labor costs have also increased.

Experts said that it is a delicate balance for food producers. While they face increasing costs, they cannot raise prices dramatically or they risk turning shoppers away.