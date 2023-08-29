NYE COUNTY, Nev. (WTVO) — A Nevada woman is accused of burying her missing father in a homemade coffin in his backyard to steal his Social Security and Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, police began investigating 95-year-old Bruce Brown’s disappearance in April after he had not been seen or heard from.

Investigators discovered that Gennice Walker, Brown’s daughter, was living off of Brown’s benefits and buried him in the desert.

Police executed a search warrant last week at Brown’s residence and located human remains later identified as a Brown in a homemade coffin under the ground.

Walker was arrested in Kansas City for larceny and is expected to be extradited to Nye County in the upcoming days.