ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Identifying Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms begin may be possible with a newly developed blood test.

King’s College London scientists discovered that components in blood can signal cell death in the brain indicative of accelerating Alzheimer’s. They were able to pinpoint in their study Alzheimer’s disease in progression three and half years before patients got a clinical diagnosis.

The study published in the journal “Brain” suggested that changes in blood, which can be detected early, contribute to brain cell formation in areas involved with learning and memory.