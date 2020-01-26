New case of coronavirus confirmed in California

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Japan’s government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SANTA ANA, CA (AP) — Health officials in Southern California have confirmed a third U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said Saturday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a traveler from the epicenter of the outbreak in China tested positive for the virus.

The case comes on the heels of confirmed cases in Washington state and Chicago. The patient is in isolation at a hospital and in good condition. The local health agency is monitoring people who have had close contact with the patient.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

