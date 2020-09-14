New CDC study shows eating at restaurants could increase risk of getting COVID-19

An outdoor table is ready for customers at Loretta and the Butcher restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Restaurants continue to offer outdoor dining and take-out only, with indoor dining still not permitted in Miami-Dade County. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New numbers from the CDC show that dining out at restaurants and bars might not be such a great idea.

The CDC released a new study Friday that says participants who tested positive for COVID-19 “were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative test results.”

The study sampled 314 people from 10 different states who got tested after showing symptoms. 154 of them tested positive.

They were then asked what they did in the 14 days before getting sick and found both positive and negative cases reported doing activities like shopping or visiting family at similar rates.

But researchers found these who tested positive were almost twice as likely to have eaten out at a restaurant.

The study cited that even with social distancing, airflow and ventilation plays a role in how the virus can spread in restaurants. Researchers say going to a restaurant or bar could potentially heighten your risk of getting COVID-19 because you have to take your mask off to eat or drink.

The study did not specify whether participants dined indoors or outdoors but researchers emphasize that eating inside is definitely riskier than eating outside.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

