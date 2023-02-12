ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An experimental COVID-19 treatment is showing promising results.

“Interferon Lambda” is one shot that targets the immune system. Researchers said that it prevented severe COVID infections and hospitalizations in clinical trials among people who have been vaccinated.

Unlike Paxlovid pills, the injected does not interfere with a number of common medications, including blood thinners and some cancer drugs. That is because it targets the immune system, remaining effective as COVID variants evolve.

The treatment still needs to be approved by federal agencies.