New emojis include gender-neutral Santa, man in wedding veil and Italian hand gesture

(CNN) – Get your thumbs ready. New emojis are on the way.

The Unicode Consortium will roll out 117 new emojis later this year. The big theme appears to be gender inclusivity.

The emojis feature the transgender flag, a gender-neutral Santa and man wearing a wedding veil.

Another entry sure to be popular is called “Italian hand gesture.” It’s the pinched fingers often used to express confusion, disbelief or rejection.

Ninjas, mammoths, bubble tea, a human heart, and a smiley face shedding a single tear also made the cut.

