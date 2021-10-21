New Florida rule requires schools teach patriotic values in civic classes

Students say the Pledge of Allegiance on their first day back to class at Roswell B. Mason Elementary School on the South Side after a Chicago Teachers Union strike closed schools for 11 days, Friday morning, Nov. 1, 2019. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVO) — Florida’s State Board of Education approved a new rule on Wednesday that requires students learn to understand America’s founding documents in a rule aimed at shaping civics education.

According to WKMG, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the civic curriculum in June, calling the curriculum “fundamental.”

The rule requires the teaching of the traits of a desirable citizen, including respect for “the military, elected officials, civic leaders, public servants, and all those who have defended the blessings of liberty in pursuit of the common good, even at personal risk.”

It also requires students be taught “how political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to preserving the United States constitutional republic.”

The new textbooks are expected for the 2023-24 school year.