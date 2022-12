(WTVO) — The IRS has delayed a new reporting rule on income made through third-party payment sources.

The federal tax agency said that it will hold off for a year on those payment sources, which are apps like Venmo or Zelle. The new policy requires people who made $600 or more a year through the apps to fill out a 1099-K form.

Republican lawmakers and businesses objected to the ruling, saying that it would hurt small businesses.