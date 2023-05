(WTVO) — About 2% of children in the U.S. are allergic to peanuts, so scientists are working on a patch to help decrease the risk of a deadly allergic reaction.

The patch contains a small amount of peanut protein, which is absorbed through the skin. It is meant to be worn daily.

In one test, toddlers could eat three to four peanuts without any problems after wearing the patch for a year.

The FDA has asked for extra data to analyze the product’s safety.