UVALDE, Tex. (WTVO) — New surveillance video revealed details about the timeline of the Uvalde Police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary in May.

The video shows the gunman first fire his semi-automatic rifle when he was outside the school building. He then enters the school and goes into a classroom, where he begins shooting.

Several officers are seen arriving in the hallway just three minutes later. The gunman then fires at police, and four officers retreat to the end of the hallway where they wait. More officers arrive at the scene with military rifles and ballistic gear.

The officers hear more shots fired in the classroom 30 minutes later, but surveillance video showed they did not move from the hallway to rescue the kids. Police did not attempt to breach the door for 77 minutes.

Nineteen fourth graders and two teachers were killed.