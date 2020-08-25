New video shows Jacob Blake struggled with officers before shooting

A protester stands in a cloud of tear gas near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO/AP) — New video, taken from a different angle, shows Jacob Blake struggling with officers prior to being shot Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Video of Blake’s shooting spurred riots in the streets both Sunday and Monday, in which several businesses were set on fire.

Blake, 29, was seen refusing to comply with orders from police officers with their guns drawn, and walking to the left side of a gray SUV where he reached inside. Officers then shot him multiple times in the back.

Blake’s three children are said to have been inside the car at the time.

A man who said he made the video, 22-year-old Raysean White, said that he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before the gunfire erupted. He said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.

The governor said that he has seen no information to suggest Blake had a knife or other weapon, but that the case is still being investigated by the state Justice Department.

The newly released video show a new angle of the moments preceding the incident, in which Blake is seen struggling with officers as they try to restrain him, on the right side of the car. Blake manages to get free, and walks around the car to the driver’s side door, where the shooting occurs.

Blake’s family and witnesses told ABC News he had just broken up an argument before he was shot. Police bodycam footage of the incident has not yet been released to the public.

Blake survived and was taken to an area hospital for surgery. On Tuesday, his father said Blake had been paralyzed from the waist down.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

Blake had a warrant for his arrest on charges of third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct, stemming from a domestic violence incident in July, but officials have not yet said if officers were aware of that warrant during the call.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called for “an immediate, full and transparent investigation” and said the officers “must be held accountable.”

“This morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another black American is a victim of excessive force,” he said, just over two months before Election Day in a country already roiled by the recent deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. “Those shots pierce the soul of our nation.”

Republicans and the police union accused the politicians of rushing to judgment, reflecting the deep partisan divide in Wisconsin, a key presidential battleground state. Wisconsin GOP members also decried the violent protests, echoing the law-and-order theme that President Donald Trump has been using in his reelection campaign.

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident,” Pete Deates president of the Kenosha police union, said in a statement. He called the governor’s statement “wholly irresponsible.”

Gov. Tony Evers sent 125 members of the National Guard to Kenosha in anticipation of continued rioting on Monday night.

The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night.

On Monday night, several businesses were set on fire.

