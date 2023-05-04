NEW YORK (WTVO) — New York has become the first state to ban the installation of gas stoves in new buildings.

Beginning in 2025, gas stoves and heating systems will be outlawed in new buildings that are less than seven stories tall.

Buildings that already have been constructed using gas elements will be allowed to keep them.

The ban was part of the state’s budget that passed earlier this week, with the idea behind it to decrease reliance on fossil fuels.

There are a few exceptions to the ban, including restaurants and hospitals.

All gas stoves sold in Illinois would be required to come with a warning label warning buyers of asthma risks that come with gas emissions if a new bill passes the House.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats passed with a party-line vote last year, provides grants and tax credits for consumers who want to make their homes more energy efficient but doesn’t require them to do so.

State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Downers Grove) introduced House Bill 3572, which would mandate the warning labels starting in 2024.

A federal agency recently made headlines by considering a ban on gas stoves due to concerns about indoor pollution being linked to childhood asthma, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

Researchers say the chemicals emitted from the appliances while in use are a “significant trigger,” saying that nitrogen dioxide (NO2), in particular, is known to cause respiratory distress and asthma attacks.

Nationally, researchers say gas stoves are a contributor to asthma at a rate of 13%.

About 35% of households in the U.S. use a gas stove, which is causing some controversy.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said a formal review process that could lead to regulations and a potential total ban on gas stoves, but later walked back its language and assured the public that it would not be banning the appliances.