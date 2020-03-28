New York cancer center VP fired following investigation into Facebook comments about Trump supporters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Roswell Park vice president has been terminated following an investigation into her comments about Trump supporters on Facebook.
Laura Krolczyk, VP of External Affairs for Roswell Park, was placed on administrative leave while the cancer institute’s human resources team conducted the interview.
Krolczyk allegedly implied that Trump supporters should give up their respirators and not go to hospitals.
A Roswell Park employee confirmed Saturday that she has been fired.
Roswell Park offered this statement on Saturday:
“We have always been and continue to be a center serving everyone who needs us. That is core to our mission, our culture and the experience our patients and families can expect every day.
This behavior is not tolerated at Roswell Park. If any team members act in a way that does not accord with that commitment, we will take swift and appropriate action, just as we did in this instance.”
