NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTVO) — New York City launched a public service announcement campaign on Monday urging residents to prepare for a potential nuclear attack “as the threat landscape continues to evolve.”

The ad, which can be seen on YouTube, shares the steps residents should take in the event of a nuclear attack, including:

Step One:

Get inside, fast! Get into a building and move away from windows.

Step Two:

Stay inside. Shut all doors and windows. If you have a basement, head there.

Step Three:

Stay tuned and follow the media for all information.

The NYC Emergency Management Department Commissioner Zach Iscol said “It is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed,” according to WABC.

First deputy commissioner Christina Farrell told 1010 WINS that a nuclear attack was a “low probability” but said the department wanted the city to feel confident they were ready to deal with it.

“We know that this material is very serious and can be scary, frankly, but it is very important,” Farrell said. “There is no specific threat at this time.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he has put the country’s nuclear defenses on high alert during rising tensions over the invasion of Ukraine.