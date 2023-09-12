NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTVO) — A devastating debut for Aaron Rodgers in New York, as he went down after just four snaps Monday night and is done for the year.

Rodgers got sacked by former Chicago Bear Leonard Floyd. He tried to get up but went right back down.

An MRI on Tuesday showed that the nearly 40-year-old quarterback tore his Achilles tendon.

The New York Jets tweeted out Tuesday morning that it was “not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you’ve made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon.”

Back-up quarterback Zach Wilson got the Jets to overtime, where undrafted rookie Zavier Gipson took the punt 65-yards to the endzone, leading to a victory of 22-16.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied a career-high four turnovers.