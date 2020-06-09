New York Police union chief: ‘Our legislators abandon us. The press is vilifying us’

NEW YORK CITY (WTVO/Fox News) — While lawmakers in New York City and across the country are meeting to discuss bills aimed at reforming the police department, police union officials say the attack on police is “misguided.”

“The hatred towards law enforcement is misguided,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association. “I have thirty six years as a New York City police officer, and I can tell you this unequivocally, not one woman or man that has a shield on their chest, a patch on their shoulder, regardless of what arm of law enforcement they come from, will support or defend a murder of an innocent person.”

“The message being sent very clearly to police officers by our elected officials, we don’t like you, we don’t respect you, we will not support you, we want you to go away. And if at all possible, we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen,” said Police Conference of New York president Richard Wells.

“The right way is if there are incidents and laws need to be reformed, change amended or new ones put in, that we sit down as adults at a table, compromise, discuss and see what is the best solution for whatever the particular problem is,” he said.

New York Police Benevolent Association President Mike O’Mara said the actions of police in Minneapolis should not be a stain on the badges of other police officers at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’m not Derek Chauvin… He killed someone, we didn’t,” O’Mara said.

“Stop treating us like animals and thugs,” he continued. “And start treating us with some respect. That’s what we’re here today to say. We’ve been left out of the conversation. We’ve been vilified. It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting. Trying to make us embarrassed of our profession.”

“375 million interactions, overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly positive. Nobody talks about all the police officers that were killed in the last week in the United States of America, and there were a number of them,” said O’Meara.

O’Mara condemned the actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd.

“We don’t condone Minneapolis. We reject what he did as disgusting. It’s disgusting. It’s not what we do. It’s not what police officers do. Our legislators abandon us. The press is vilifying us. Well, you know what guys, I’m proud to be a cop and I’m going to continue to be proud to be a cop until the day I retire,” he said.

