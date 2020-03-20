New York shuts down, gatherings of any size banned

FILE- This March 12, 2009 photo shows the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. The federal jail in New York City where wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein took his own life is on lockdown as authorities try to determine whether someone smuggled a gun inside one of the most secure federal jails in the country. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke Friday to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide.

“Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job,” Cuomo said of an executive order he will sign Friday.

Nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.

New York state has 5,711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

