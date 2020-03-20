New York shuts down, gatherings of any size banned

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering all workers in non-essential businesses to stay home and banning gatherings statewide.
“Only essential businesses can have workers commuting to the job or on the job,” Cuomo said of an executive order he will sign Friday.
Nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason are canceled or postponed.
New York state has 5,711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
