NEW YORK (WTVO) — Authorities in New York will be requiring ID checks to sell canisters of whipped cream after retailers began enforcing a law that banned their sale to customers under 21.

Whipped cream canisters contain nitrous oxide, the “laughing gas” sometimes used as an anesthetic. According to the Alcohol and Drug Administration, the gas can be inhaled from gas cartridges known among users as “whippets.”

The drug can lead to loss of blood pressure, fainting, heart attack, memory loss, psychosis, and sudden death, according to the Albany Times Union.

New York passed the ban last year after an increase of reports of teenagers using the canisters to get high.

“Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth,” said Sen. Joseph Addabo (D-Queens), who sponsored the legislation.