Nintendo pop-up lounge to debut at O’Hare Monday

CHICAGO (WGN) —Starting Monday, travelers will be greeted with a new pop-up lounge to help pass the time at O’Hare International Airport.
Nintendo opened its free Nintendo Switch On the Go lounge, where travelers can play video games on televisions or the handheld Nintendo Switch.
Games will include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Tetris 99, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The lounge will have charging ports and kiosks where travelers can order limited products for home delivery.
Physical items will not be available for purchase.
The pop-up will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Terminal 1, Concourse B. It will be available now through March 29.
