Nintendo pop-up lounge to debut at O’Hare Monday

CHICAGO (WGN) —Starting Monday, travelers will be greeted with a new pop-up lounge to help pass the time at O’Hare International Airport.

Nintendo opened its free Nintendo Switch On the Go lounge, where travelers can play video games on televisions or the handheld Nintendo Switch.

Travel, meet adventure! Beginning on February 13th at select airports in the U.S., travelers can enjoy the #NintendoSwitchOnTheGo pop-up airport lounge, featuring playable Nintendo Switch titles, giveaways, and more!https://t.co/TR3V6YJ55Q pic.twitter.com/avMIW8bCUV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 11, 2020

Games will include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party and Tetris 99, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The lounge will have charging ports and kiosks where travelers can order limited products for home delivery.

Physical items will not be available for purchase.

The pop-up will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Terminal 1, Concourse B. It will be available now through March 29.

