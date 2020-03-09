North America’s largest adventure park to open in Chicago suburb

LEMONT, Ill. (WGN) — The biggest adventure park in North America is coming to Illinois this summer.
The Forge: Lemont Quarries Adventure Park is set to open in Lemont in May.
According to Forbes, the park will feature 300 acres of free-standing towers for patrons to climb and navigate. The park will also feature the longest zipline in the tri-state area, an outdoor mountain biking skills track, a climbing wall and water activities that include kayaking, canoeing and paddle boating.
The Village of Lemont and Township of Lemont are partnering with The Forge in the hopes of attracting 1 million annual visitors to the village.
The Forge: Lemont Quarries is set to open May 25, with a grand opening party scheduled for June 27.
