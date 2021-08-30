Nurse dies of COVID-19 after giving birth, never met newborn daughter

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KTLA) — A 37-year-old San Bernardino County nurse who recently gave birth to her fifth child died of COVID-19, and her husband remains hospitalized with the virus in critical condition, according to family members.

Davy Macias, a labor and delivery nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana, had worked throughout the pandemic until she was hospitalized with the coronavirus while 7 months pregnant, relatives said.

Macias’ husband Daniel was diagnosed soon after; both were intubated and treated in a hospital intensive care unit “due to the Delta variant,” according to a GoFundMe account started by the woman’s brother and sister.

The couple each tested positive for the virus after traveling to the beach and a water park with their children late last month, Davy Macias’ brother, Vong Serey, told KTLA in an interview Monday.

At the time of the diagnosis, Davy Macias was 34 weeks pregnant. Doctors decided to deliver the baby early, according to Serey.

Macias died last Thursday morning, before she was able to meet her newborn daughter, according to the GoFundMe page.

Serey said that his sister was healthy, but believes she hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID because she was nervous about getting the shot while pregnant.

Before he was intubated, Daniel Macias had expressed to the family that those who haven’t been vaccinated should do it to avoid his situation, according to Serey.

“COVID doesn’t play by the rules. It doesn’t matter — you’re young, old — it can hit anybody at this point,” Serey said.

The infant, meanwhile, is hospitalized in the NICU but is doing well, according to the family. She does not yet have a name.

“She has gained a whole lb since last week and she is alert and has even cracked a little smile,” Macias’ sister Wendy Nguyen wrote on the GoFundMe account. “My sister in law has been visiting [the baby] to make sure there’s some family bonding.

In addition to the newborn, Macias and her husband have four other children, ages 7, 5, 3 and 2.

A family friend is currently caring for the kids while their father remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Relatives started to the GoFundMe to help the family with food, clothing and other expenses for the children. As of noon Monday, the page had raised more than $83,000.