New York adds travelers from Illinois to quarantine list

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — Travelers from Illinois and 33 other states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days if they travel to New York as the city takes steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to Illinois, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Kentucky, Minnesota, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. were added to New York’s travel restriction list on Tuesday.
Travelers from Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin are also on the restriction list.
The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.
There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.
For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.
