NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — An off-duty New York City corrections officer was arrested and charged with murder after shooting an 18-year-old man, and a TikTok trend might have played a part in the killing.

Officers responded to the area of Grand Concourse and E. Tremont Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting, according to NBC News. Raymond Chaluisant, 18, was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to the face when they arrived. He was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A shell casing was found about a half mile away at the southeast corner of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue. It was determined that this was where Chaluisant had been shot. Dion Middleton, a 45-year-old corrections officers, was arrested and charged with Murder, Manslaughter and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in connection with the shooting, New York City police said.

Middleton had been assigned to the New York City Department of Correction’s Academy firing range when he was hired in January 2013, according to officials. Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis A. Molina said that “if the charges are true [Middleton] will face the full consequences of the law and be terminated.” Middleton will be immediately suspended without pay, according to Molina.

“These very serious charges are in no way a reflection of the officers who work to keep our city safe every day,” Molina said.

Law enforcement agencies have begun linking a TikTok trend known as the “Orbeez Challenge” to cases involving toy guns cropping up across the country. The challenge involves users shooting gel Orbeez balls at citizens. Chaluisant reportedly had an Orbeez toy gun in his car, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.