NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTVO) — An ex-MLB pitcher who retired to be a police officer died in a car crash on the way to a September 11 memorial event in New York City on Sunday.

Anthony Varvaro, 37, played parts of six seasons in the MLB, spending time with the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox, according to KHOU. He retired from pitching in 2016 to become a police officer, graduating from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police academy that year.

Varvaro was reportedly on his way to serve at the World Trade Center Command’s 9/11 event when he was involved in an accident. He lost his life in the crash.

The New York Port Authority released a statement on Varvaro’s death:

“The entire Port Authority family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Officer Anthony Varvaro. Officer Varvaro represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service. On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro. On behalf of the entire agency, we send our deepest condolences to Officer Varvaro’s wife, Kerry, his four children, and his family and friends.”

The Braves, who Varvaro spent most of his major league career with, also issued a statement on Twitter:

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro. Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He voluntarily retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer.”