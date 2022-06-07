Security footage released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Monday, June 6, shows the moment on Sunday when a woman was grabbed and thrown onto the tracks at a subway station in the Bronx by an unidentified man.

Police said the incident happened at around 4:40 pm Sunday at the Westchester Avenue-Jackson Avenue stop in the south Bronx, and asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who they said was wanted for assault.

According to the New York Daily News, the 52-year-old victim, who was not struck by a train, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Tuesday said the woman was recovering,

NYPD via Storyful