NEW YORK CITY (WTVO) — New York City has a rat problem. And to help solve it, the city is offering $170,000 a year for a new rat czar.

Mayor Eric Adams posted on Twitter Thursday, saying “There’s NOTHING I hate more than rats. If you have the drive, determination and killer instinct needed to fight New York City’s relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits.”

The official Director of Rodent Migration job listing says the city is seeking someone with “A virulent vehemence for vermin,” someone who is “somewhat bloodthirsty” and also possesses a background in urban planning, project management, or government.

The 24/7 job requires “stamina and stagecraft” and pays between $120,000 to $170,000 a year, the listing said.

A qualified applicant should also possess a “swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor, and a general aura of badassery.”

“Rats will hate this job posting. But 8.8 million New Yorkers and your city government stand ready to work with you,” it reads.