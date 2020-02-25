NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer

(CNN) — The New York Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their veterans.

46-year-old firefighter Daniel Foley passed away Saturday after a battle with a 9/11-related cancer.

He joined the FDNY in 1998 and was with Rescue Company 3 in the Bronx.

The FDNY commissioner says Foley dedicated his life to rescuing others and will never be forgotten.

In 2001, Foley spent months at ground zero searching for victims, including his firefighter brother, Thomas Foley, who died on 9/11.

