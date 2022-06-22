The New York City Police Department crushed a collection of motorbikes and ATVs at a mayoral press conference held at Brooklyn’s Erie Basin Auto Pound on Tuesday, June 21, as part of a public safety campaign.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams continued a mayoral tradition of holding a press conference as police destroyed the confiscated motorbikes, among them dirt bikes, which are illegal to ride in the city.

Mayor Adams said the destruction of the motorbikes is part of a larger public safety initiative to remove “extremely dangerous” vehicles from the streets.

The video shows the confiscated motorbikes getting crushed at the police auto pound in Brooklyn.

NYC Mayor’s Office via Storyful