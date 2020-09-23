Officer indicted in shooting of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) — A Kentucky grand jury indicted one Louisville police officer on charges of Wanton Endangerment in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Brett Hankison was indicted on 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to announce whether charges will be filed in the case.

The grand jury did not indict the other two officers, Jonathan Mattingly and Miles Cosgrove.

Louisville Police Officers Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove. Photo: Louisville Metro Police

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency due to the potential for civil unrest, hours after police said they would restrict access in the city’s downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot eight times on March 13 by officers Hankison, Mattingly, and Cosgrove, who all fired shots into who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful, including a massive march outside the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has put the state’s national guard in a “state of readiness” in anticipation of an announcement on whether charges will be filed in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

In a statement late Tuesday, Pritzker’s office said if needed, the national guard would fall under the direction of the state police.

The national guard was activated earlier this year during civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

