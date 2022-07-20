An officer on horseback pursued a man suspected of robbing a sunglasses vendor in Times Square, New York City, on July 16, bodycam footage released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) shows.

The video shows the officer riding on horseback on West 40th Street near Times Square in pursuit of the suspect, before the man is apprehended by other officers.

Local media reported the suspect allegedly swung a piece of glass at the vendor before leaving without paying. He was charged with robbery, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, local media reported.

NYPD said, “All of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones.”

Credit: NYPD via Storyful